Josh Reddick welcomed by hundreds of fans at Whataburger autograph session

The Astros autograph sessions and Whataburger - there was not a better way to spend a MondayAstros fans began camping out as early as 5 a.m. to meet outfielder Josh Reddick, who held an autograph session Monday morning at the Whataburger on Fuqua St. Various memorabilia was brought for him to sign, including a sign that said "I love Josh Reddick."One fan even asked Reddick about Fortnite, a popular video game. Reddick is part of the post-game Fortnite celebrations in the outfield.Reddick said it was overwhelming to see how many fans lined up to meet him. He has played in other cities throughout his MLB career and said Houston's crowd is special compared to others."This is probably one of the more intense crowds I've been part of," Reddick said, adding that being in Houston makes him feel at home.Reddick said the fans in Houston are easier to communicate with and more personable, making him feel more comfortable compared to other cities.The first 225 fans with wristbands were guaranteed an autograph from Reddick.