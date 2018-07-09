SPORTS

Josh Reddick welcomed by hundreds of fans at Whataburger autograph session

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Reddick holds autograph session at Whataburger Monday (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Astros autograph sessions and Whataburger - there was not a better way to spend a Monday

Astros fans began camping out as early as 5 a.m. to meet outfielder Josh Reddick, who held an autograph session Monday morning at the Whataburger on Fuqua St. Various memorabilia was brought for him to sign, including a sign that said "I love Josh Reddick."

One fan even asked Reddick about Fortnite, a popular video game. Reddick is part of the post-game Fortnite celebrations in the outfield.

Reddick said it was overwhelming to see how many fans lined up to meet him. He has played in other cities throughout his MLB career and said Houston's crowd is special compared to others.

"This is probably one of the more intense crowds I've been part of," Reddick said, adding that being in Houston makes him feel at home.

Reddick said the fans in Houston are easier to communicate with and more personable, making him feel more comfortable compared to other cities.

The first 225 fans with wristbands were guaranteed an autograph from Reddick.
RELATED: Josh Reddick proposes to girlfriend at NASA in Houston
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstroswhataburgerbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News