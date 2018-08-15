HOUSTON TEXANS

J.J. Watt's new shoes represents his fight from his injuries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
J.J. Watt is getting ready to release his new shoe ahead of the NFL season.

The Houston Texans star defensive end said these new shoes represent his fight back from his injuries.

A message on the sock liner inside says "Never let a stumble in the road be the end of the journey."

Last year, Watt left the game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a tibial plateau fracture. He didn't play for the remaining of the season.

In 2016, Watt only played three games before he underwent back surgery.

Watt's Reebok shoes will be released Thursday.

