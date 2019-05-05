Sports

JJ Watt wraps up his 2019 charity classic's at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt had a great turnout for his annual charity softball game Saturday at Minute Maid park.

He and his best-buds were able to bond, while raising about $1,000,000 that will all go towards the JJ Watt Foundation.

The game was introduced in 2013 and was played yearly through 2017.
Watt decided not to host the Charity Classic in 2018. Watt tweeted earlier that year that he needed to focus on his body and that coming season. He had just come off a season-ending knee injury.

This is the sixth running of the charity classic, pitting Houston Texans teammates against each other in an offense versus defense exhibition. Team Defense holds the all-time edge over its Team Offense opponents, 3-2. In addition, the event will also hold a pre-game home run derby at 6 p.m.

The game, like in 2016 and 2017, was held at Minute Maid Park and will benefit the J.J. Watt Foundation.

Just a couple of days before the game, Watt took to Twitter for walk-up music suggestions during the big game.




