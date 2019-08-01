Sports

JJ Watt swaps gear with service member at Texans camp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans usually make their public training camp sessions a fan event.

Star players typically get to give the team's faithful fans photo opportunities and autographs.

RELATED: Houston Texans fans line up overnight for training camp

So, when fans got the first chance in 2019 to get up-close with the players, one of them got the star treatment.

In a video posted to the team's social media channels on Thursday, Watt and a fan identified as a service member engaged in gesture reserved usually for pro athletes: the swapping of gear.

For this particular swap, though, Watt wanted the fan's military jacket in exchange for his own cleats and gloves.

"When you trade the cleats off your feet and the gloves off your hands for a service member's military jacket. (P.S. The reaction is everything)," the Texans posted along with the video.

After the swap, Watt and the fan hold up their traded gear for a photo, both smiling.

No. 99's support of the military is well documented. In the past, he has set aside time to meet with military members, even after Texans games.

