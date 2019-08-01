Houston Texans fans line up overnight for training camp

Texans fans are already lined up for a chance to watch the team at open practice. pic.twitter.com/U4JsM20Xcd — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans are lining up to see J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and company before the 2019 season starts.Some fans have been sitting in their cars since 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The gates won't open until 5 a.m. and the practice begins at 9:10 a.m.Fans say they got there early because it's open seating. They want to try to get to the area where players will sign autographs.Want to join in on the fun?Six training camp practices are open to the public:All practices begin at around 9:10 a.m. at the Houston Methodist Training Center right across from NRG Stadium.Gates will open one hour before practice, with lines forming on Murworth Drive. Free parking begins at 5 a.m. in the Green Lot off Lantern Point Drive.The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.The Aug. 14-15 practices will be joint sessions with the Detroit Lions, who take on the Texans in the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 17.The Texans officially began training camp on July 25.The Texans head to Wisconsin the week of Aug. 4 ahead of their first preseason game with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 8.