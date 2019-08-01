Sports

Houston Texans fans line up overnight for training camp

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans are lining up to see J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and company before the 2019 season starts.



Some fans have been sitting in their cars since 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The gates won't open until 5 a.m. and the practice begins at 9:10 a.m.



Fans say they got there early because it's open seating. They want to try to get to the area where players will sign autographs.




Want to join in on the fun?

Six training camp practices are open to the public:
  • Thursday, Aug. 1
  • Saturday, Aug. 3
  • Saturday, Aug. 10
  • Wednesday, Aug. 14
  • Thursday, Aug. 15

All practices begin at around 9:10 a.m. at the Houston Methodist Training Center right across from NRG Stadium.

Gates will open one hour before practice, with lines forming on Murworth Drive. Free parking begins at 5 a.m. in the Green Lot off Lantern Point Drive.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.

The Aug. 14-15 practices will be joint sessions with the Detroit Lions, who take on the Texans in the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The Texans officially began training camp on July 25.
The Texans head to Wisconsin the week of Aug. 4 ahead of their first preseason game with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 8.
SEE ALSO:

Houston Texans reveal 2019 season schedule
EMBED More News Videos

Here's the Houston Texans 2019 schedule



Houston Texans face off with all NFC teams in 2019 preseason
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Texans reveal 2019 preseason opponents | Watch these matchups only on ABC13



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflhouston texans
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler found wandering in road alone in southwest Houston
66 treated in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky
Environmental impact of ExxonMobil fire in Baytown
ExxonMobil's neighbors should keep close eye on the air
Freak accident victim at high school died a hero, friend says
Papua New Guinea girl coming to Houston for life-changing surgery
Show More
Driver kills man in front of his son on SH-146: constable
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Heads up, Houston: This freeway shutdown will be a doozy
Here's when you can watch Houston Texans training camp
Houston Restaurant Weeks list is expanding once again
More TOP STORIES News