J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before Texans-Rams game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans didn't win their final preseason game, but there was still at least one bright spot for a boy who got to spend some time with star defensive end J.J. Watt.

Before the match-up versus the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night, the young fan apparently grabbed Watt's attention with his sign that read, "Hey J.J. Guess 'Watt'? It's my birthday."

Watt got the message loud and clear.

He walked over to the stands and autographed the boy's sign before playing catch with him.

Watt often interacts with fans, heading to the sidelines to play ball.

The Texans may have fallen 22-10, but this still sounds like the best birthday ever.

Houston will open the regular season in New Orleans against the Saints on Sept. 9.

