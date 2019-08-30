HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans didn't win their final preseason game, but there was still at least one bright spot for a boy who got to spend some time with star defensive end J.J. Watt.
Before the match-up versus the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night, the young fan apparently grabbed Watt's attention with his sign that read, "Hey J.J. Guess 'Watt'? It's my birthday."
Watt got the message loud and clear.
He walked over to the stands and autographed the boy's sign before playing catch with him.
RELATED: Texans' star J.J. Watt spends time with fans ahead of Browns game
Watt often interacts with fans, heading to the sidelines to play ball.
The Texans may have fallen 22-10, but this still sounds like the best birthday ever.
Houston will open the regular season in New Orleans against the Saints on Sept. 9.
WANT MORE WATT STORIES?
J.J. Watt offers a chance to win $100,000 and a brand new Ford truck
J.J. Watt gives 2-year update on how Hurricane Harvey donation money is being spent
JJ Watt swaps gear with service member at Texans camp
J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before Texans-Rams game
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More