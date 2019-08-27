Sports

J.J. Watt gives chance to win $100,000 and a brand new Ford truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is known for his activism in the community, but now he's taking it a step further.

Watt and his Justin J. Watt foundation are giving one lucky person $100,000, a brand new Ford F-150 Raptor and the opportunity to help children.



The winner will also get flown to Houston and placed in a four-star hotel with a friend.

Participants will be able donate anywhere from $10 to $5,000 to help the children of the Justin J. Watt Foundation. The foundation says its mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children to get them involved in athletics, so they can learn about accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic and perseverance in a safe and supervised environment with their peers.

Although participants do not have to donate to enter the contest, donations will help increase your chances of winning.
