J.J. Watt gives chance to win $100,000 and a brand new Ford truck

SEE MORE: JJ Watt gifts real jersey to student who wore homemade one to school
Watt and his Justin J. Watt foundation are giving one lucky person $100,000, a brand new Ford F-150 Raptor and the opportunity to help children.
Do you like money?— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2019
Could you use a new truck?
Do you like supporting charities that help kids?
Would you like to meet me?
3 outta 4 ain’t bad.
Go to https://t.co/ATA3Hc6Hqp right now to see how you can win $100,000 and a brand new Ford Raptor, all while helping kids too!! pic.twitter.com/ZRVdU2MYn2
The winner will also get flown to Houston and placed in a four-star hotel with a friend.
RELATED: J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of the Navy SEALs
Participants will be able donate anywhere from $10 to $5,000 to help the children of the Justin J. Watt Foundation. The foundation says its mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children to get them involved in athletics, so they can learn about accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic and perseverance in a safe and supervised environment with their peers.
Although participants do not have to donate to enter the contest, donations will help increase your chances of winning.