JJ Watt and The Rock discuss jeans on Twitter

JJ Watt teases return with picture of himself on Twitter (KTRK)

This may be a stretch, but being as big and strong as J.J. Watt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have its negatives. Finding clothes that'll fit right could be a challenge at times.

Watt and Johnson shared some fashion advice on Twitter, particularly when it comes to jeans.

As you can see, both have difficulty finding the right jeans to fit their muscular quads. Most would probably enjoy having this problem.
