Haha JJ’s a hungry beast!! Scary when you think about that level of hunger to be back on the field mixed with that level of talent 👀. We texted each other about brands of jeans that fit our quads 😂💪🏾🤦🏽‍♂️ #Quadzillas — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2018

when you peel back the curtain, you really realize that our texts aren’t nearly as glamorous as one might think 😂😂 but when a guy’s gotta find some jeans, he’s gotta find some jeans! https://t.co/XEfRwhYg2e — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 24, 2018

This may be a stretch, but being as big and strong as J.J. Watt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have its negatives. Finding clothes that'll fit right could be a challenge at times.Watt and Johnson shared some fashion advice on Twitter, particularly when it comes to jeans.As you can see, both have difficulty finding the right jeans to fit their muscular quads. Most would probably enjoy having this problem.