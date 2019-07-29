Sports

Jake Marisnick's 2-game ban for collision upheld after appeal

HOUSTON, Texas -- Jake Marisnick has lost his appeal of a two-game suspension resulting from a violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on July 7.

Lucroy, who was carted off after the collision, suffered a concussion and a broken nose on the play that Marisnick later called "a split-second decision at full speed."

Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, said July 11 that he thoroughly reviewed the play from all angles. While acknowledging he didn't believe Marisnick intended to injure Lucroy, Torre said the actions warranted discipline because they violated MLB rules designed to protect catchers from that type of situation.

Marisnick also was fined by Major League Baseball for the play. He will miss games against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since the play, Marisnick has talked with Lucroy and apologized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

