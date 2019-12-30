Sports

Houston Texans to host Buffalo Bills at home for first round of playoffs

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in the last game of the regular season.

They will face the Buffalo Bills at home next weekend in the first round of the playoffs. A day and time has yet to be announced by the league.

With the AFC South clinched, the Texans started quarterback AJ McCarron in Sunday's game against the Titans with Deshaun Watson serving as the backup.

Along with the quarterback change, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also didn't play.

The Texans won the AFC South last week with their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are slotted into the No. 4 seed after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers earlier Sunday.

Houston had already ruled out wide receiver Will Fuller V for Sunday because of a groin injury.
