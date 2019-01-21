SPORTS

Houston Texans to play Jacksonville Jaguars in London during 2019 season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans will take a trip across the pond later this year.

The team announced Monday morning that it will face division rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London.


The overseas game in the UK will be a first in franchise history for the Texans.

However, the Texans have played outside U.S. territory before, facing the now former Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2016.

The Texans' game is one of four NFL match ups set to be played in the UK during the upcoming season.

Two of the games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, while two others will be at Wembley Stadium.



The Jaguars will be playing a home game in London for their seventh-consecutive season.

The Texans say the NFL will release more information about the international games this spring.

