HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans will take a trip across the pond later this year.
The team announced Monday morning that it will face division rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
For the first time in franchise history, the #Texans will play in London.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 21, 2019
See you in the UK, @Jaguars.
The overseas game in the UK will be a first in franchise history for the Texans.
However, the Texans have played outside U.S. territory before, facing the now former Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2016.
The Texans' game is one of four NFL match ups set to be played in the UK during the upcoming season.
Two of the games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, while two others will be at Wembley Stadium.
Excited to play in front of everyone across the pond! Hopefully Spurs stadium is done by then so we don’t have a schedule conflict at Wembley 😂 https://t.co/7Baf8Yg7i0— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2019
The Jaguars will be playing a home game in London for their seventh-consecutive season.
The Texans say the NFL will release more information about the international games this spring.
