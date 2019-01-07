HOUSTON, Texas --Texans fans are barely over Saturday's playoff loss, but it's never too soon to start planning for next season.
The exact times and dates will be released by the NFL in mid-April. For now, the home and road opponents are already lined up.
HOME
Indianapolis
Tennessee
Jacksonville
Oakland
Denver
New England
Carolina
Atlanta
AWAY
Indianapolis
Tennessee
Jacksonville
Kansas City
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
Because Houston won a division title, they'll face the other two AFC division winners in the Patriots and the Ravens. The game against New England will be in Houston, and the Texans will travel to Baltimore.