Houston Texans: Who will the team play at home and on the road next season?

As the Texans' season has ended, here's what the team needs to do next time around.

Texans fans are barely over Saturday's playoff loss, but it's never too soon to start planning for next season.

The exact times and dates will be released by the NFL in mid-April. For now, the home and road opponents are already lined up.

HOME
Indianapolis
Tennessee
Jacksonville
Oakland
Denver
New England
Carolina
Atlanta
AWAY
Indianapolis
Tennessee
Jacksonville
Kansas City
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore
New Orleans
Tampa Bay

Because Houston won a division title, they'll face the other two AFC division winners in the Patriots and the Ravens. The game against New England will be in Houston, and the Texans will travel to Baltimore.
