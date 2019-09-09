Sports

Houston Texans: Running down the 2019 season schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How would the Houston Texans follow up a season that saw them win a team record 10 games in a row? By taking on six playoff teams from 2018, including the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

In the spring, the team learned when it will face its predetermined slate of opponents, which comprise of its routine AFC South rivals, members of the AFC West and NFC South, and the two remaining conference teams that finished in the similar standing as Houston last year.

RELATED: Who will the team play at home and on the road next season?

The Texans begin their 2019 season on Monday Night Football at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9.

The Texans were also already slated to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, which counts as an away game for Houston. This matchup is scheduled for Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 3, with an 8:30 a.m. kickoff CT.

Other highlights of the schedule include back-to-back primetime games: a Thursday Night game hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21 and a consecutive home game vs. the New England Patriots on Dec. 1

Houston closes out the season hosting the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 29.

In all, Houston have three primetime games slated, barring flex scheduling.

In 2018, Houston similarly took on that season's reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, as part of a schedule that included just four playoff teams from the previous year.

2019 HOUSTON TEXANS SCHEDULE (all times CT)
  • WEEK 1, Sept. 9: at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.
  • WEEK 2, Sept. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 3, Sept. 22: at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
  • WEEK 4, Sept. 29: vs. Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 5, Oct. 6: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 6, Oct. 13: at Kansas City Chiefs, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 7, Oct. 20: at Indianapolis Colts, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 8, Oct. 27: vs. Oakland Raiders, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 9, Nov. 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars*, 8:30 a.m.
  • WEEK 10, Nov. 10: BYE
  • WEEK 11, Nov. 17: at Baltimore Ravens, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 12, Nov. 21: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 7:20 p.m.
  • WEEK 13, Dec. 1: vs. New England Patriots, 7:20 p.m.
  • WEEK 14, Dec. 8: vs. Denver Broncos, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 15, Dec. 15: at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m.
  • WEEK 16, Dec. 21 or 22: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • WEEK 17, Dec. 29: vs. Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m.
* - game played in London, UK
Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflnrg parkhouston texans
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic candidates head to Houston as some slide in polls
Houston Texans fans aplenty on Bourbon Street ahead of MNF
ABC13's The Midday
Texans fans bring their appetite to New Orleans craving a win
Man carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway in SW Houston
Houston Astros to sell seats from Minute Maid Park
VIDEO: Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
Show More
Man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old considered flight risk
Popeyes chicken sandwiches appear at LLWS celebration
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
More TOP STORIES News