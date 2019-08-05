Houston Texans ride kids' bikes to joint practice with Packers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5435553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During the first public Texans training camp session of 2019, JJ Watt made a memorable deal with a service member.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- Imagine burly linemen peddling in pads on kid-sized bikes.Before the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers lock up for their first preseason matchup of 2019, players for both teams are taking part in a tradition that has stretched over 60 years.For preseason, the Packers typically invite area kids to roll up to the practice facility on bicycles. The players will then use the bikes to head to the practice field from the locker rooms with the kids in tow.While there is no formal name or even a solid origin story behind it, the Packers' tradition is so moving that the Texans requested to take part in the ride ahead of their joint practice Monday.You can watch the ride in the link above.