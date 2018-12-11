SPORTS

PJ Tucker's slide into courtside causes Alex Bregman to spill drink

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets play causes Alex Bregman to spill drink (Video from AT&T SportsNet Houston)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"I have the best slide in the game," Alex Bregman may have said once.

"Hold my drink," PJ Tucker could have replied at one point.

The Houston Astros star grabbed some attention and a towel Tuesday night while sitting courtside at the Rockets game.

During the second quarter, while seated next to 'Stros owner Jim Crane and his wife, Bregman got a little too close to the game when Tucker went for a loose ball heading out of bounds. The Rockets forward then rolled on his back and stopped at the feet of Bregman and others, causing the third baseman to spill his drink.

Action during the Rockets' game with Portland paused to get the mess cleaned up, and Bregman was also offered a towel to dry off the spillage on his lap.

To that point, the crowd inside Toyota Center gave Bregman an ovation, more than likely out of overall appreciation for his hustle on the field.

When the fiasco calmed down, Bregman playfully ribbed on Tucker about the beer bath.



This isn't the first time that "A-Breg" made a stop at a ballgame in town. Bregman was spotted donning a No. 2 Houston Texans jersey to support the AFC South leaders on Sunday.

Astros' Alex Bregman fulfills fan's request to be in her senior photos
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros' third baseman is a man of his word.

Houston Astros' All-Star Alex Bregman launches YouTube channel
EMBED More News Videos

Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' All-Star third baseman has decided to launch a YouTube channel.

Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better communicate with Astros teammates
EMBED More News Videos

Astros' Alex Bregman said he's focusing on learning Spanish to help break communication barriers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Simone Biles reveals she's getting help after sexual abuse
DeAndre Hopkins is finally out of the QB wilderness. Now what?
Steph Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Struggling Rockets host Trail Blazers
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect takes his own life after officer-involved shooting
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
Could casino gambling become a reality in Houston?
Albino deer steps out for rare sighting in the snow
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston
Thieves target 6 Houston-area Chase Bank ATMs
LISTEN: Chaos erupts after 3 officers shot in NE Harris Co.
Show More
Young engineer's tiny invention could be back pain miracle
New road connection gives drivers direct access to US-59
Body of missing Houston teen found at Missouri City park
Iconic Rothko Chapel to close in 2019 for restoration
Pedestrian killed by METRORail train in SE Houston
More News