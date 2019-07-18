Houston Astros' Ric Flair style robes are dripping and on sale

🇺🇸 Introducing July's Bobblehead of the Month: Wrestling Reddick! 🇺🇸



Quantities are extremely limited and available at the #Astros Union Station Team Store NOW! Limit one per customer.



PS. That robe is also available starting now. 👀 pic.twitter.com/J0cdJJfKA6 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 18, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let's just call this the "Josh Reddick drip."On Thursday, the Houston Astros unveiled two new items to their Minute Maid Park shop dedicated to their resident pro wrestling enthusiast.As part of their monthly special edition bobblehead drops, the Astros showed off July's figurine: "Wrestling Reddick," which boasts the outfielder in American flag trunks, a championship belt and a blue robe, inside a mini "squared-circle."Just hours after the figurine was announced, the team said Wrestling Reddick bobbleheads were sold out.But not to completely douse the heat of Reddick's merchandise fire, the Astros also offered up the robe that Reddick's bobblehead is rocking. The clothing item is in Astros blue, with white fur on the collar and sleeves. "Houston Astros" in regal word type and the team's star "H" logo also adorn the robe.Now, it's not exactly bejeweled like the robes that his hero Ric Flair strutted in back in the day, but it should be a choice clothing item for the die-hard 'Stros fan.As of Thursday afternoon, the team's store at Union Station still had the robes available for sale.