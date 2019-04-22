Sports

Astros star Josh Reddick and wife expecting twin boys in October

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans are hoping Josh Reddick has a busy October, but it turns out he'll at least get a double.

Reddick and his wife Georgette are expecting twins in October.

The Astros' star posted the announcement on Easter morning with egg puns and two onsie Astros jerseys.



The couple also posted their gender reveal. They each hit a baseball filled with blue powder to find out that both twins are boys.

The couple married in January at a Spider-Man themed wedding. You can see video from the Marvel-ous wedding above.

Congrats to the happy family!

