NEW CANEY, Texas -- The Houston area's best volleyball players took over Gator Bayou Adventure Park, ahead of the attraction's Memorial Day weekend opening, as part of amagazine photoshoot.The high school sports publication invited teams from Barbers Hill, Kingwood Park, Klein Collins, Skyline, Clear Falls and other high schools from every corner of the region.The shoot will come alive in the special volleyball issue ofin July.Meanwhile, Gator Bayou, the sprawling water park in New Caney, is set to open on May 25.