Gator Bayou Adventure Park announces opening day

The new water park has the largest lazy river in the Houston area, giant water slides and even a wave pool.
RELATED: SkyDrone13 gets a sneak peek of Gator Bayou Adventure Park
A petting zoo, pony rides and a giant maze are also available for those looking to stay dry.
For more information visit Big Rivers' website.
WATCH: ABC13's Jeff Ehling gets in on the theme park fun at Gator Bayou Adventure Park
Eagle Challenge course at Big River/Gator Bayou pic.twitter.com/2wZdQnzuBR— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 2, 2018
Vulture’s Drop at Big River/Gator Bayou pic.twitter.com/wdCFmnMngv— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 2, 2018