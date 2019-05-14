Gator Bayou Adventure Park announces opening day

Eagle Challenge course at Big River/Gator Bayou pic.twitter.com/2wZdQnzuBR — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 2, 2018

Vulture’s Drop at Big River/Gator Bayou pic.twitter.com/wdCFmnMngv — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 2, 2018

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The long-awaited Grand Texas Big Rivers & Gator Bayou Adventure Park will open May 25.The new water park has the largest lazy river in the Houston area, giant water slides and even a wave pool.A petting zoo, pony rides and a giant maze are also available for those looking to stay dry.