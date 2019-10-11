Society

One of Josh Reddick's sons still in hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Josh and Jett Reddick welcomed their twin boys, Ryder and Maverick, earlier this month.

While Maverick is already back home with his parents, Ryder is unfortunately still in the hospital.

Jett posted on her Instagram that Ryder had to go the NICU due to because he was having trouble beathing.

On Thursday, Jett said she wants their baby boy home and that the family makes daily trips to the hospital.

