ALCS returns to Houston after eventful games in the Bronx

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a few eventful days in the Bronx that was filled with drama, fan heckling and actual baseball being played, the ALCS heads back to Houston.Game 6 is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT on Saturday. Astros legend Craig Biggio is throwing the first pitch.Josh Reddick said he felt disrespected by Yankees fans who were throwing trash and other items on the field during the game. A fan was kicked out for allegedly heckling Zack Greinke ahead of Game 4 about his social anxiety disorder.RELATED:The Astros won two of three games in the Bronx and are one game away from advancing to their second World Series in three years.Game 5 was a possible clincher for the 'Stros, but they were never able to recover from a disastrous first inning when the foul ball pole was the ultimate difference with Aaron Hicks' three-run home run.That first inning from Justin Verlander was uncharacteristic and something he had never done as an Astro. But with the ALCS headed back to Houston, the 'Stros are confident in their chances to close it out in front of their home crowd.RELATED:"It's going to be so much fun playing at Minute Maid," Alex Bregman said."We got to go back home and finish the job," Carlos Correa said.The Astros are turning to their bullpen for Game 6. Brad Peacock will start the day on the mound, and we'll have to wait and see who replaces him from there. Should there be a Game 7, it seems that ace Gerrit Cole would take the mound.It would be a welcome sign for the Astros if they could succeed with runners in scoring position. According to Amal Shah, the Astros are a disappointing 4-39 with runners in scoring position through five ALCS games.