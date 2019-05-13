Sports

'HELP OTHERS': JJ Watt delivers graduation commencement address

MADISON, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to deliver the commencement speech to graduates Saturday.

Watt played football at the university from 2008 to 2010.

He delivered an inspirational message to the new graduates before they head out into the world.

RELATED: J.J. Watt's custom graduation gown unveiled before big speech
EMBED More News Videos

"Your (quite tall) custom-made gown is ready to go!" the University of Wisconsin tweeted the Texans defensive end.



"Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish," Watt said. "Don't be afraid to ask for help along the way and don't be afraid to help others along their path."

There were more than 7,000 graduates at the ceremony.

RELATED: JJ Watt talks softball classic and graduation speech with ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

JJ Watt talks about his charity softball game and his graduation speech.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswisconsingraduationhouston texansu.s. & worldjj watt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News