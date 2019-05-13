'HELP OTHERS': JJ Watt delivers graduation commencement address

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5278920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Your (quite tall) custom-made gown is ready to go!" the University of Wisconsin tweeted the Texans defensive end.

JJ Watt talks about his charity softball game and his graduation speech.

MADISON, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to deliver the commencement speech to graduates Saturday.Watt played football at the university from 2008 to 2010.He delivered an inspirational message to the new graduates before they head out into the world."Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish," Watt said. "Don't be afraid to ask for help along the way and don't be afraid to help others along their path."There were more than 7,000 graduates at the ceremony.