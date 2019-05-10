Elsik High School Rams soccer club united by diversity

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- The Elsik Rams soccer program prides itself in playing great on the pitch, but most importantly, on building long lasting relationships as a team.The Rams have players from Europe, Africa, Central and South America, and they love the fact that they can learn from each other's culture every day."I think it is pretty cool because depending on where each kids is from, they all act and think differently. We can all learn from each other, by taking the negative energy and tuning into positive," says Rams coach Danford Ndaba.The Rams soccer team embraces diversity and helping new teammates adapt to the American culture."Once you come to a new country, you are starting new, you get a fresh start. You get to help those people. That is how I find those experiences positive," says sophomore Jonathan Arias.