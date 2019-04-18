Astros-backed Memorial Park Golf Course to boast driving range expansion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There will be more swinging to be had at Memorial Park Golf Course, as a foundation led by the Houston Astros prepares to take over the Houston Open PGA tournament.
The Astros Golf Foundation is set to renovate and expand the driving range that exists at Memorial Park. It announced Thursday it received approval for the expansion from the Memorial Park Standards Committee.
The renovation is part of the $13.5 million plan to make the golf course ready for Memorial Park to host the Houston Open by 2020. The tournament, the first under the foundation's banner, is set to take place Oct. 7-13 at Golf Club of Houston.
"Our work at Memorial Park continues every day and the Standards Committee's approval for the new driving range is a significant step towards our overall goal for this project," said Astros Golf Foundation president, Giles Kibbe. "We appreciate the partnership and efforts with the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, the Memorial Park Conservancy and the Memorial Park Standards Committee on a project that we believe will make Memorial Park Golf Course one of the most iconic municipal golf facilities in the country."
Construction is set to begin in June. A grand opening is slated for Nov. 1.
There are currently 53 hitting bays. Plans call for the new two-level range to hold a total of 84.
Memorial Park Golf Course began a 10-month closure back in January for its overall renovations.
Tickets for the 2019 Houston Open are on sale through its new website here. The Astros Golf Foundation also said it is opening volunteer opportunities during the tournament, details can be found here.here.
