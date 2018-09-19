Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post

Many people were outraged when they learned that a small town superintendent made a controversial comment about Deshaun Watson.During the Houston Texans press conference on Wednesday, Deshaun Watson finally responded to the comments made about him.Instead of lashing out at Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District, Watson wished for peace."That's on him. May peace be with him," Watson stated.The incident was sparked on Monday after the Houston Chronicle posted a meme on its Facebook page, referencing the final seconds of the Texans' loss to Tennessee, in which Deshaun Watson held onto the ball.Houstonian Matt Erickson commented on the meme, saying that's why he never watches the "perpetual dumpster fire that is the Houston Texans."That's when Redden replied in a public post, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."When reporters asked Watson what he thought about the comments, he replied, "Nothing.""I'm not worried about what he had to say," Watson said.He also said that he deals with his fair share of racism as a black quarterback. But despite the hate he "loves all people.""I'm all about love, that's what I focus on," Watson added.When asked if he thinks the superintendent should be fired, Watson said that wasn't his decision to make.A special school board meeting has been scheduled for Saturday morning. On the board agenda is "Personnel discussion with possible action regarding Superintendent and Superintendent's Contract."