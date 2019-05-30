Carlos Correa's rib fracture from massage 'extremely unlikely,' says therapist

News of the circumstances of Correa's injury is being met by skepticism, from both fans and at least one massage therapist.
RELATED: Carlos Correa fractures rib during home massage, out 4-6 weeks
Ilan Feld, who owns Blossom Massage in the Heights, insists massages should heal, not hurt people.
"In my opinion, it's extremely unlikely," said Feld, who has 20 years of experience in massage therapy. "I cannot imagine that someone who's skilled would be able to injure somebody significantly."
Feld adds that generally practitioners apply some pain that should feel good. He also says a trained therapist should know that communication is key when a client is on the table.
"Even in the back, you never push. It's never about pushing. It's always about sinking into the body," Feld said.
SEE ALSO: Die-hard Astros fan finally completes autograph quest
OTHER ASTROS STORIES:
- 3 parking hacks you should know before going to a Houston Astros game
- Rich history of Houston Astros franchise unveiled in Hall of Fame Alley at Minute Maid Park
- Astros in Mexico: Boy's dream meeting with Altuve comes full circle
Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.