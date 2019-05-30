Sports

Carlos Correa's rib fracture from massage 'extremely unlikely,' says therapist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are losing the superstar services of shortstop Carlos Correa for at least the next month due to, what the athlete says, was a fractured rib caused by a massage.

News of the circumstances of Correa's injury is being met by skepticism, from both fans and at least one massage therapist.

Ilan Feld, who owns Blossom Massage in the Heights, insists massages should heal, not hurt people.

"In my opinion, it's extremely unlikely," said Feld, who has 20 years of experience in massage therapy. "I cannot imagine that someone who's skilled would be able to injure somebody significantly."

Feld adds that generally practitioners apply some pain that should feel good. He also says a trained therapist should know that communication is key when a client is on the table.

"Even in the back, you never push. It's never about pushing. It's always about sinking into the body," Feld said.

