Traffic

3 parking hacks you should know before going to a Houston Astros game

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans know how expensive and frustrating it can be when you go to an Astros game and try to park.

But now, if you dine-in at certain restaurants before the game, you can score a deal on parking or receive a free ride.

At the popular food hall, Finn Hall, you can park at its garage located at 803 Fannin for $7.50. All you have to do is order something to eat or drink before, during or after the game, and show your receipt to get your parking validated.

Ninfa's on Navigation is providing free rides to the game if you dine at the restaurant. A shuttle will take you to Minute Maid Park which is less than one mile away. The shuttle runs continuously, starting one hour before the game and ending one hour after the game.

B&B Butchers Steakhouse on Washington is also offering free rides to Minute Maid Park, or any event downtown, if you dine at the restaurant. Just tell the hostess when you make your dinner reservation, and a ride will be provided for you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonhouston astrosparkingrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News