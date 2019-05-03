3 parking hacks you should know before going to a Houston Astros game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans know how expensive and frustrating it can be when you go to an Astros game and try to park.But now, if you dine-in at certain restaurants before the game, you can score a deal on parking or receive a free ride.At the popular food hall, Finn Hall, you can park at its garage located at 803 Fannin for $7.50. All you have to do is order something to eat or drink before, during or after the game, and show your receipt to get your parking validated.Ninfa's on Navigation is providing free rides to the game if you dine at the restaurant. A shuttle will take you to Minute Maid Park which is less than one mile away. The shuttle runs continuously, starting one hour before the game and ending one hour after the game.B&B Butchers Steakhouse on Washington is also offering free rides to Minute Maid Park, or any event downtown, if you dine at the restaurant. Just tell the hostess when you make your dinner reservation, and a ride will be provided for you.