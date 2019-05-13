Die-hard Astros fan finally completes autograph quest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Late last year, we checked in with die-hard Houston Astros fan Mario Herrera, whose quest to collect signatures from every member of the 2017 World Series championship team was nearing completion.Herrera said his Minute Maid Park seat that he bought from auction was missing two coveted signatures from a pair of Astros who aren't too open to signing anything - Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa.Of Verlander, Herrera said the ace of the Astros rotation was his unicorn."He's next to impossible to sign anything," Herrera said. "I would do anything in my power for him to sign my seat."Fast forward to Saturday, when that seeming unwillingness by Verlander suddenly shifted.According to Herrera, Verlander and Correa finally affixed their signatures on his prized possession, and it was all thanks to the shortstop's parents.Correa's mom and dad, Sandy and Carlos Sr., were at Minute Maid Park and came up to Herrera, asking what the chair was for. When he explained his mission, Correa's parents called over their son to sign.Once Carlos placed his signature, he called over Verlander, who then signed it as well.Herrera said his quest to collect the signatures happened when he accomplished his other goals, including getting married and expecting a child, who was born shortly after his original story aired.