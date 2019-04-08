Rich history of Houston Astros franchise unveiled in Hall of Fame Alley at Minute Maid Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5107795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros unveil Hall of Fame Alley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5108179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp discuss 'show hair' with a young Astros fan at FanFest.

Nolan Ryan

Craig Biggio

Jeff Bagwell

Jimmy Wynn

Jose Cruz

Mike Scott

Larry Dierker

Don Wilson

Jim Umbricht

Joe Morgan

Bob Aspromonte

Joe Niekro

J.R. Richard

Shane Reynolds

Gene Elston, broadcaster

Milo Hamilton, broadcaster

Don Wilson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5100295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans will get their chance to meet their favorite 'Stros starting Tuesday in Katy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5100394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alex Bregman, Johnny Manziel and Owen Daniels helped headline the Turn It Gold gala to raise money for children fighting cancer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The history of the Houston Astros will get a boost this season with the creation of a new team hall of fame.Earlier this year, the club revealed plans of a physical hall constructed beyond left field at Minute Maid Park. Hall of Fame Alley will replace Home Run Alley under this plan.The renderings of the Hall of Fame were revealed during a press conference at Astros FanFest on Jan. 26.Two months later, the Hall of Fame opened when the team hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates for an exhibition series. But the Astros won't unveil plaques of the incoming inductees until Aug. 2-4 when they host Seattle.In an interview with MLB.com, team president of business operations, Reid Ryan, said the hall of fame was well in the works for several years, with a way to honor Houston's legends similar to other clubs in the Majors."The Astros have had a great, rich history of baseball and since I took this job (in 2013), I really wanted to find a way to honor those former players that have given so much to our organization," Ryan told MLB.com.The inaugural hall of fame class will include players who already have had their numbers retired, as well as those who have been honored on the Walk of Fame along Texas Avenue.In addition, Reid's interview revealed that one or two past Astros will be inducted to the hall each year.Ryan stated the team's ultimate goal is the construction of a bigger, permanent building to house the plaques and Astros artifacts.So what else will you find in the hall of fame? Along with dedicated displays to players, you'll see tributes to legendary broadcasters Milo Hamilton and Gene Nelson, with mementos from their collections.For fans of the team, it's a way to connect with the rich history of the franchise."When I was watching Nolan Ryan or Mike Scott or Jose Cruz playing, and now to have something real that is in our ballpark that people can come see, it is magnificent," said team historian Mike Acosta.The Astros say this is just the beginning. Sixteen people will be inducted this year.