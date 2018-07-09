SPORTS

Corpus Christi Hooks game delayed by swarm of bees

Corpus Christi Hooks dugout swarmed by bees (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
This certainly has a lot of buzz to it. But if you are afraid of bees, this may not be the story for you.

A game between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals was delayed for 90 minutes due to a bee hive invading the Hooks dugout.

Even the Hooks social media had a little fun with it.


Fortunately, the situation was brought under control once a beekeeper arrived.

The Hooks beat the Naturals 9-2 and extended their win streak to four.
