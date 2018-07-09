Corpus Christi Hooks game delayed by swarm of bees

A BEEautiful day at the ballpark. #ReelFun pic.twitter.com/rKthrS1eAc — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 9, 2018

This certainly has a lot of buzz to it. But if you are afraid of bees, this may not be the story for you.A game between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals was delayed for 90 minutes due to a bee hive invading the Hooks dugout.Even the Hooks social media had a little fun with it.Fortunately, the situation was brought under control once a beekeeper arrived.The Hooks beat the Naturals 9-2 and extended their win streak to four.