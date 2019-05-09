Chris Paul and PJ Tucker's time in Houston decades in the making

But, it's Paul's own dynamic with fellow starter P.J. Tucker that holds not only value for what's on the floor, but also history dating back to their childhood.
Paul and Tucker, both 34 and whose birthdays are just a day apart, are North Carolina natives. CP3's hometown is in the Winston-Salem area, while Tucker calls Raleigh his home.
During Houston's playoff run in 2018, Paul went into detail about their relationship.
"Tuck has been the same size since he was 10 years old. We used to play AAU basketball against each other when we were 10, 11 years old," Paul said in a postgame news conference last year.
Paul also recalled the moment Houston made the moves to bring him and Tucker to town. Paul said he and general manager Daryl Morey talked about the trade that brought him to the Rockets in 2017 and how he had a chance to opt in to his contract, which is why the team was able to get Tucker on the team.
Tucker was a free agent in the same offseason that Paul was traded to Houston.
"For us and our families that know each other, for us to finally get an opportunity to play together on the same team, after knowing each other for so long, it's cool and special to get a chance to do it with a guy I've been with since we were little," Paul said.
After the 2018 season ended for the Rockets, Paul re-signed with Houston through 2022. Tucker is on the payroll through 2021.
So, Paul and Tucker could have their North Carolina reunion last for at least four years. Hopefully, an NBA championship in Houston, which would be the first for both, is part of that stretch.
