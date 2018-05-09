EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3449920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rockets fans celebrate after winning Game 5

Tuesday night's win for the Houston Rockets was huge for the team and even more special for two players who have been friends since they were kids.In the post-game conference Tuesday night, Rockets point guard Chris Paul talked about his long-time relationship with PJ Tucker."Tuck has been the same size since he was 10 years old. We used to play AA basketball against each other when we were 10, 11 years old."Paul said he and Daryl Morey were talking after the game about the trade and how he had chance to opt in to his contract, which is why the Rockets were able to get Tucker on the team."For us and our families that know each other, for us to finally get an opportunity to play together on the same team after knowing each other for so long, it's cool and special to get a chance to do it with a guy I've been with since we were little," Paul said.This is the first Western Conference Finals for the childhood friends."Cute love story," James Harden joked.The two were crucial in the win against the Jazz, allowing the team to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Paul scored a career-playoff high of 41 points, while Tucker scored 19.Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Houston on Monday.