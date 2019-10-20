Houston celebs and athletes congratulate Astros on ALCS Championship

Twitter was lit with congratulations messages for the Houston Astros after they defeated the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 6.
Yeahhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!! World Series bound!!!! @astros is ready to #TakeItBack @ Houston Astros Minute Maid Stadium https://t.co/JXcjyD3JdM— Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) October 20, 2019
🗣Take it back!!! 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️💨💨💨💨💨!!!!!! Congrats @astros !!!! #BigMood pic.twitter.com/9Ogpo8ZmFv— James Harden (@JHarden13) October 20, 2019
When we play as a team we win. No better example than the @astros. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 20, 2019
#WorldSeries bound!#HTownPride | #TakeItBack https://t.co/evLKMBh6XQ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 20, 2019
MVP#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/wS7dBfDT2y— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 20, 2019
LET’S GOOO STROSSSS!!!!!#TakeItBack— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 20, 2019
Congratulations @Astros returning to the #WorldSeries.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 20, 2019
Thank you #Altuve.
Winners gonna win. pic.twitter.com/vPF3k23H8d
Reppin’ the ALCS MVP. @JJWatt | @astros | #HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/86oR0JtrXz— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 20, 2019
