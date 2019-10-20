Where to find Astros ALCS Champs and World Series gear

If you want to celebrate the 2019 American League Champs, there's plenty of gear already on the shelves.
The Astros Union Station Team Store will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday. The store will provide free breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and one lucky shopper will go home with a $500 grand prize shopping spree.
You can find official gear at Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick's Sporting Goods stores.
One grandma went straight from church Saturday night to Academy even though she hadn't watched a game all year. She was buying a shirt for her grandson.
Championship gear at Academy includes:
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Men's Tee
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Women's Tee
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Youth Tee
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Hat
- Astros Cap with 2019 World Series Patch
- Astros World Series Novelty Items like Pennants, Koozies, Lanyards, Car Stickers, and more
Opening up the official World Series gear for the #Astros! #gostros @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/q0il8tok5N— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) October 20, 2019
The shirts at Academy are MLB official, but they were printed locally at Trademarks Promotional Products in northwest Houston.
"We have a lot of excitement and pride," said operation manager Todd Longnecker. "This is like our World Series in screen-printing."
Just like the Astros, this isn't their first World Series.
"I have a sense of pride like, 'Hey I printed that shirt.'" said Longnecker. "I see our shirts from 2017 out all the time. It's a nice feeling."
