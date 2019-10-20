Sports

Here's when the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Saturday night was historic for the Astros as they advanced to their second World Series in three years.

RELATED: Houston celebrates Astros' ALCS win

The Washington Nationals have been awaiting their opponent after a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.

The World Series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22 inside Minute Maid Park.

Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals:

GAME 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)

GAME 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)

GAME 3: Friday, Oct. 25: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 4: Saturday: Oct. 26: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 5 (If necessary): Sunday, Oct. 27: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 6 (If necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)

GAME 7 (If necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jose Altuve sends Houston Astros to World Series
Astros fans celebrate in the streets after team advances
Here are quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve
Jose Altuve is so huggable to everyone!
Astros fan loses 150 lbs after not fitting into Minute Maid seat
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
Show More
3-year-old girl dies after falling into apartment complex pool
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Dominican Republic tourists died of natural causes: FBI
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
More TOP STORIES News