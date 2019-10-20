Here's when the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Saturday night was historic for the Astros as they advanced to their second World Series in three years.RELATED:The Washington Nationals have been awaiting their opponent after a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.The World Series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22 inside Minute Maid Park.Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals: