HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Saturday night was historic for the Astros as they advanced to their second World Series in three years.
RELATED: Houston celebrates Astros' ALCS win
The Washington Nationals have been awaiting their opponent after a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.
The World Series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22 inside Minute Maid Park.
Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals:
GAME 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)
GAME 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)
GAME 3: Friday, Oct. 25: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)
GAME 4: Saturday: Oct. 26: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)
GAME 5 (If necessary): Sunday, Oct. 27: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)
GAME 6 (If necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)
GAME 7 (If necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)
The video above is from a previous story.
Here's when the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News