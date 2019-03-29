CE King alum Trayveon Williams inching closer to NFL dream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trayveon Williams tucks the football into his arm, bursts from a still stance and is being pulled back by his trainer down the track.Williams then moves over to a turf area where he works on footwork, shuffling his feet in between the yellow rungs on the ladder on the ground, while his trainer again pulls at the football.It's all part of the plan to achieve a dream.The former C.E. King and Texas A&M star running back is less than a month away from his childhood dream coming true and is continuing his work to get better every day counting down to the 2019 NFL Draft.