Vype

CE King alum Trayveon Williams inching closer to NFL dream

EMBED <>More Videos

CE King alum Trayveon Williams inching closer to NFL dream

By VYPE
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trayveon Williams tucks the football into his arm, bursts from a still stance and is being pulled back by his trainer down the track.

Williams then moves over to a turf area where he works on footwork, shuffling his feet in between the yellow rungs on the ladder on the ground, while his trainer again pulls at the football.

It's all part of the plan to achieve a dream.

The former C.E. King and Texas A&M star running back is less than a month away from his childhood dream coming true and is continuing his work to get better every day counting down to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Get more on Williams' NFL journey through our partner VYPE Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustoncollege stationvypenfltexas a&m universitycollege football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VYPE
Kingwood Park seniors set culture of winning
Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest man in US
State champs North Shore dominate Nike 'The Opening' event
High school hoops with restricted circle? Interest growing
TOP STORIES
Another drug case tied to officer in botched raid dismissed
Disturbing details in 8-year-old's 'torture murder': Documents
UH and Kentucky clash with Elite Eight on the line
Celebrate UH's Sweet 16 trip at these bars and restaurants
Family of man beaten to death seeks help finding attacker
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River closed 2 more months
Do not eat fish from ship channel or San Jacinto River: Officials
Show More
Massive clean-up operation continues in ship channel
Pearland Little League's decal honors school librarian
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Action demanded after 1,100 dead dolphins wash up
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
More TOP STORIES News