Society

Papa John's to donate profits to family of fallen deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Papa John's pizza is making a generous offer to help support the family of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

On Tuesday, the chain will donate profits from its greater Houston-area locations to the deputy's family.

In a Facebook post, Papa John's called Deputy Dhaliwal one of Houston's finest.

All you have to do to show your support is order from any of its locations.

"All locations, from Huntsville to Galveston, from Katy to Baytown, and every location in-between are participating," the company wrote.



This is just the latest show of support for the deputy, who was beloved in the community.

Before the Houston Texans' game against the Carolina Panthers, the team held a moment of silence to honor the deputy's service.
EMBED More News Videos

Moment of silence held at NRG Stadium for Deputy Dhaliwal



Deputy Dhaliwal was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County on Friday. He died from his injuries.

READ MORE ON DEPUTY DHALIWAL'S LEGACY:

Sheriff remembers slain Deputy Dhaliwal in one-on-one with ABC13

Many share how Deputy Dhaliwal's service impacted their lives'

Grief through bubbles: Mourners honor fallen deputy

Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff remembers slain deputy in one-on-one with ABC13
Many share how Deputy Dhaliwal's service impacted their lives
Grief through bubbles: Mourners honor fallen deputy
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
HOUSTON WEATHER: Heat and a few thundershowers Monday
Astros finish historic regular season with 107 wins, No. 1 seed
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Show More
Printing company honors fallen deputy with tribute posters
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News