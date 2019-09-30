Papa John's to donate profits to family of fallen deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the chain will donate profits from its greater Houston-area locations to the deputy's family.
In a Facebook post, Papa John's called Deputy Dhaliwal one of Houston's finest.
All you have to do to show your support is order from any of its locations.
"All locations, from Huntsville to Galveston, from Katy to Baytown, and every location in-between are participating," the company wrote.
This is just the latest show of support for the deputy, who was beloved in the community.
Before the Houston Texans' game against the Carolina Panthers, the team held a moment of silence to honor the deputy's service.
Deputy Dhaliwal was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County on Friday. He died from his injuries.
