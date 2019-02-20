EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3677157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros' Alex Bregman said he's focusing on learning Spanish to help break communication barriers.

My dreams all I got and I'll die for it

If I love it with a passion, Imma ride for it - @1future •••• I’m coming for it ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ #SlowGrind #HTown 📷 @TherealAlexBDH pic.twitter.com/y8uBrnQk2s — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 19, 2019

The boys are back on the field and back in the photobooth for Spring Training.In the video above, you can see the team's spirit is stronger than ever.Alex Bregman and Jake Marisnick tease Yuli Gurriel as he poses for his photoshoot with lights flashing and music playing.You can hear Bregman use his Spanish skills with Gurriel.Other notable moments from the photoshoot include Lance McCullers Jr. displaying his surgery scar.Carlos Correa got into the groove of things as he danced through his photoshoot.Some of the newbies even got in on the fun with this "Step Brothers" inspired pose. Jacob Bukauskas and Forrest Whitley gave us their best Dale and Brennan.