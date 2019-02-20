SPORTS

THE BOYS ARE BACK: Bregman, Marisnick crash Yuli's photoshoot

Bregman and Marisnick crash Yuli's photoshoot.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
The boys are back on the field and back in the photobooth for Spring Training.

In the video above, you can see the team's spirit is stronger than ever.

Alex Bregman and Jake Marisnick tease Yuli Gurriel as he poses for his photoshoot with lights flashing and music playing.

You can hear Bregman use his Spanish skills with Gurriel.

RELATED: Bregman learned Spanish to better communicate with Astros teammates.
Astros' Alex Bregman said he's focusing on learning Spanish to help break communication barriers.


Other notable moments from the photoshoot include Lance McCullers Jr. displaying his surgery scar.

RELATED: Lance McCullers Jr. missing Houston Astros' 2019 season after Tommy John surgery

Carlos Correa got into the groove of things as he danced through his photoshoot.


Some of the newbies even got in on the fun with this "Step Brothers" inspired pose. Jacob Bukauskas and Forrest Whitley gave us their best Dale and Brennan.
