Astros wouldn't be in ALCS tie without Correa's resurgence

The shortstop, who was quiet offensively to start the postseason and was sidelined for most of the year due to injury, is in peak playoff form.
During Sunday's Game 2, Correa drove in the run that got the Astros the first lead of the matchup and also walked off with a game-winning home run in the 11th inning.
His heroism at bat was also matched in the field. He was responsible for a heads-up throw to home that saved a run in the sixth inning.
This was the Carlos Correa that his teammates and manager A.J. Hinch knew was capable, especially in high stakes situations.
"Just him being himself, and finding ways to contribute, is really important for our team. We don't really ask anyone to do anything more. He's really good. He needs to be himself. He's a tremendous player. He kinda makes his presence known in all facets of the game when he's right. And I think that's a key part of our team in order for us to be complete," Hinch told reporters before Game 3.
Correa's fielding and impact on the scoreboard will be needed to back up starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who will take the mound in Game 3.
The dominant right-hander put the team on his back in Game 5 of the AL Division Series, and it will be his brick wall-like approach that will potentially keep any Yankees runs off the board.
Game 3 is scheduled for a 3:07 p.m. first pitch.
