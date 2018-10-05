HOUSTON ASTROS

Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros

Some of the songs used to fire up Astros batters (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Walk-up music in Major League Baseball is the signature element of a batter's appearance at the plate.

As unique as a batting stance or a snowflake, these songs are the extension of the ballplayer's personality.

These songs can range from the hype-up, pump-up stadium anthem, to the simple classic rock song, to the smooth crossover R&B hit.

Here are the songs that are pumping each Astro up to the batter's box or, for the pitchers, out to the mound:

  • AJ REED: "Big Poppa" - Notorious B.I.G.

  • ALEX BREGMAN: "Down in the DM" - Yo Gotti

  • YULI GURRIEL: "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

  • BRAD PEACOCK: "Kick It in the Sticks" - Brantley Gilbert

  • BRIAN McCANN: "Turn the Page" - Metallica

  • CARLOS CORREA: "Safari" J Balvin feat. Pharrell Williams, BIA, Sky

  • CHARLIE MORTON: "Brace for Impact (Live A Little)"

  • CHRIS DEVENSKI: "Here Comes the Hotstepper" - Ini Kamoze

  • DALLAS KEUCHEL: "I Am" - Rock Mafia feat. Wyclef Jean

  • EVAN GATTIS: "Freedom" - Richie Havens

  • GEORGE SPRINGER: "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" - DMX

  • JAKE MARISNICK: "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

  • JOSE ALTUVE: "Firestone" - Kygo

  • JOSH REDDICK: "Also Sprach Zarathustra" - Richard Strauss (a.k.a. Ric Flair's entrance music)

  • LANCE McCULLERS JR.: "Shake It Off (Neon NiteClub Remix)" - Taylor Swift

  • MARWIN GONAZLES: "Chillax" - Farruko feat. Ky-Mani Marley

  • TONY KEMP: "For Free" - DJ Khaled

  • TONY SIPP: "Let's Get It/Sky's The Limit" - Young Jeezy

  • TYLER WHITE: "Hey Oh" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • WILL HARRIS: "A Warrior's Call" - Volbeat


    • You can see additional songs for some of the players and a download link for each track on the Astros website.

