Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Walk-up music in Major League Baseball is the signature element of a batter's appearance at the plate.
As unique as a batting stance or a snowflake, these songs are the extension of the ballplayer's personality.
These songs can range from the hype-up, pump-up stadium anthem, to the simple classic rock song, to the smooth crossover R&B hit.
Here are the songs that are pumping each Astro up to the batter's box or, for the pitchers, out to the mound:
BRAD PEACOCK: "Kick It in the Sticks" - Brantley GilbertBRIAN McCANN: "Turn the Page" - MetallicaCARLOS CORREA: "Safari" J Balvin feat. Pharrell Williams, BIA, SkyCHARLIE MORTON: "Brace for Impact (Live A Little)"CHRIS DEVENSKI: "Here Comes the Hotstepper" - Ini KamozeDALLAS KEUCHEL: "I Am" - Rock Mafia feat. Wyclef Jean EVAN GATTIS: "Freedom" - Richie HavensGEORGE SPRINGER: "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" - DMXJAKE MARISNICK: "That's What I Like" - Bruno MarsJOSE ALTUVE: "Firestone" - KygoJOSH REDDICK: "Also Sprach Zarathustra" - Richard Strauss (a.k.a. Ric Flair's entrance music)LANCE McCULLERS JR.: "Shake It Off (Neon NiteClub Remix)" - Taylor SwiftMARWIN GONAZLES: "Chillax" - Farruko feat. Ky-Mani Marley TONY KEMP: "For Free" - DJ KhaledTONY SIPP: "Let's Get It/Sky's The Limit" - Young JeezyTYLER WHITE: "Hey Oh" - Red Hot Chili PeppersWILL HARRIS: "A Warrior's Call" - Volbeat
- AJ REED: "Big Poppa" - Notorious B.I.G.
- ALEX BREGMAN: "Down in the DM" - Yo Gotti
- YULI GURRIEL: "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
You can see additional songs for some of the players and a download link for each track on the Astros website
.Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)