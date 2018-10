Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros

AJ REED: "Big Poppa" - Notorious B.I.G.



ALEX BREGMAN: "Down in the DM" - Yo Gotti



YULI GURRIEL: "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

BRAD PEACOCK: "Kick It in the Sticks" - Brantley Gilbert

BRIAN McCANN: "Turn the Page" - Metallica

CARLOS CORREA: "Safari" J Balvin feat. Pharrell Williams, BIA, Sky

CHARLIE MORTON: "Brace for Impact (Live A Little)"

CHRIS DEVENSKI: "Here Comes the Hotstepper" - Ini Kamoze

DALLAS KEUCHEL: "I Am" - Rock Mafia feat. Wyclef Jean

EVAN GATTIS: "Freedom" - Richie Havens

GEORGE SPRINGER: "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" - DMX

JAKE MARISNICK: "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

JOSE ALTUVE: "Firestone" - Kygo

JOSH REDDICK: "Also Sprach Zarathustra" - Richard Strauss (a.k.a. Ric Flair's entrance music)

LANCE McCULLERS JR.: "Shake It Off (Neon NiteClub Remix)" - Taylor Swift

MARWIN GONAZLES: "Chillax" - Farruko feat. Ky-Mani Marley

TONY KEMP: "For Free" - DJ Khaled

TONY SIPP: "Let's Get It/Sky's The Limit" - Young Jeezy

TYLER WHITE: "Hey Oh" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

WILL HARRIS: "A Warrior's Call" - Volbeat

Walk-up music in Major League Baseball is the signature element of a batter's appearance at the plate.As unique as a batting stance or a snowflake, these songs are the extension of the ballplayer's personality.These songs can range from the hype-up, pump-up stadium anthem, to the simple classic rock song, to the smooth crossover R&B hit.Here are the songs that are pumping each Astro up to the batter's box or, for the pitchers, out to the mound:You can see additional songs for some of the players and a download link for each track on the Astros website