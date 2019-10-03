Astros star Josh Reddick and wife Jett welcome twin boys

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5486181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Reddick twins will have some iconic rainbow sweaters of their own!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5411465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Outfielder Josh Reddick is known to be a fan of Spider-Man, and it was fitting that his wife, Jett, had a superhero-themed baby shower at the ballpark.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From "wooooo" to "waaaaa," Houston Astros star Josh Reddick and wife Jett are parents to twin boys born Wednesday.The couple welcomed Maverick Joshua and Ryder Blaze to the world.In an Instagram gallery posted Thursday, the outfielder said Ryder, who weighed in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces, "was having some trouble breathing" and spent the night in the neo-natal ICU. Ryder would still need to be monitored for at least another 24 hours, Josh added.Maverick outweighed his brother at 6 pounds."We can't wait to be officially together as our family of 4!" Josh concluded his post.Back in April, the couple announced the arrival of the kids in an Easter-themed posting.Reddick is hoping to add another ring to match his twin boys. He and the 'Stros play Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday.