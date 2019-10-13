Memorial Hermann NICU babies support the Houston Astros for ALCS Game 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tiniest Houston Astros fans are rooting on the team ahead of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday night.The babies in the neonatal intensive-care unit at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital supported the Astros, all wearing the team's logo.Hospital staff passed out more than 100 tiny Astros shirts to the parents and children in the NICU, including a set of newborn twin girls.The little fans sported their new shirts just hours before the big game.Patients and staff at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital say they wish the Astros the best of luck in the game.