HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Astros clinched their second straight AL West title and reached 100 wins with a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night.
BACK TO BACK: Houston Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title, win 100th
Now fans can officially get ready to buy their tickets to the Astros opening round.
Game 1 will be Friday, Oct. 5 at Minute Maid versus the Cleveland Indians.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28 starting at 9 a.m.
They can only be purchased by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at Astros.com/postseason.
🎶 Party like it's 1999, @astros! 🎶— ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2018
For the first time since '97-99, the Houston Astros are back-to-back division champions! pic.twitter.com/FnI7hF1b1N
Here's how the rest of the postseason schedule versus the Indians shakes out.
Game 2 will be on Saturday, Oct. 6. The team will then travel to Cleveland for Game 3 and Game 4 on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, respectively.
If needed, Game 5 will return to Houston on Oct. 11.
Due to such a limited number of tickets, fans are encouraged to guarantee their tickets to the 2018 postseason by purchasing 2019 season tickets.
Some tickets are also already on sale via StubHub after season ticket holders were allowed early access.
Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.
Whether you score tickets or not, you can still cheer on the defending champs in style.
AL West gear will be available starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Astros team store.
It has extended hours from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
AL West Champ gear is available tomorrow morning at 9am at the #Astros Team Store!— Houston Astros (@astros) September 26, 2018
We’ve got extended hours for the postseason — open 9am-7pm from Monday through Friday. Come get your gear! pic.twitter.com/pja4TWxedf