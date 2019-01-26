SPORTS

FIRST LOOK: Renderings of the Astros Hall of Fame Alley revealed at FanFest

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros unveil Hall of Fame Alley

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The history of the Houston Astros will get a boost this coming season with the creation of a new team hall of fame.

The club revealed plans Tuesday of a physical hall constructed beyond left field at Minute Maid Park. Hall of Fame Alley will replace Home Run Alley under this plan.

The renderings of the Hall of Fame were revealed during a press conference at Astros FanFest on Jan. 26.

The Hall of Fame is set to open when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates for an exhibition series March 25-26. But, the Astros won't unveil plaques of the incoming inductees until Aug. 2-4 when they host Seattle.

EMBED More News Videos

Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp discuss 'show hair' with a young Astros fan at FanFest.



In an interview with MLB.com, team president of business operations, Reid Ryan, said the hall of fame was well in the works for several years, with a way to honor Houston's legends similar to other clubs in the Majors.

"The Astros have had a great, rich history of baseball and since I took this job (in 2013), I really wanted to find a way to honor those former players that have given so much to our organization," Ryan told MLB.com.

The inaugural hall of fame class will include players who already have had their numbers retired, as well as those who have been honored on the Walk of Fame along Texas Avenue.
Astros Hall of Fame inaugural inductees who have their numbers retired:
  • Nolan Ryan
  • Craig Biggio
  • Jeff Bagwell
  • Jimmy Wynn
  • Jose Cruz
  • Mike Scott
  • Larry Dierker
  • Don Wilson
  • Jim Umbricht


Astros Hall of Fame inaugural inductees who are on the Walk of Fame:
  • Joe Morgan
  • Bob Aspromonte
  • Joe Niekro
  • J.R. Richard
  • Shane Reynolds
  • Gene Elston, broadcaster
  • Milo Hamilton, broadcaster

In addition, Reid's interview revealed that one or two past Astros will be inducted to the hall each year.

Ryan stated the team's ultimate goal is the construction of a bigger, permanent building to house the plaques and Astros artifacts.

A first look at plaques will also be offered during the Astros FanFest this Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

READ MORE
Astros 2019 Caravan kicking off
EMBED More News Videos

Fans will get their chance to meet their favorite 'Stros starting Tuesday in Katy.

Astros star Alex Bregman and others raise $500,000 to fight childhood cancer
EMBED More News Videos

Alex Bregman, Johnny Manziel and Owen Daniels helped headline the Turn It Gold gala to raise money for children fighting cancer.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros stars share intimate moments with fans at FanFest
Rockets' James Harden gets key defensive stop as scoring streak continues
Harden scores 35 in Rockets' 121-119 win over Raptors
Westgate sets James Harden's over/under at highest-ever 42.5 points
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Woman shot multiple times at point-blank range dies: HCSO
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
1 child dead after major crash involving Camaro driver
Another strong cold front expected to roll in Monday
Astros stars share intimate moments with fans at FanFest
Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Show More
Cancer survivor meets bone marrow donor who saved her life
Milkman helps rescue 4-month-old during apartment fire
Teen found partially-clothed with deadly wound identified
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
Facebook profited from kids through 'friendly fraud', memo says
More News