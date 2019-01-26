While fans were busy taking photographs, shooting videos and attending sessions, other Houston Astros moments were being revealed, including some special moments in three players lives.Astros star George Springer reflected on his recently celebrated one-year anniversary with wife, Charlise Castro."It's crazy how fast it goes, it's been a great year, she challenges me." Springer said.Pitcher Justin Verlander chatted with his fans Saturday about his new baby girl, and how the past two months of father hood have been for him."She's adorable, smiling, and starting to sleep well throughout the night." Verlander saidAlex Bregman announced he's the cover athlete for R.B.I Baseball 19 video game at a FanFest on Saturday.Bregman is the first Astros player to receive the honor in 17 years, according to a release.Bregman said he wants to play against teammate Yuli Gurriel in the first game. Gurriel's brother, Lourdes, is the cover athlete in the Canadian version.R.B.I. 19 is coming this March on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.The game is officially licensed by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player's Association.