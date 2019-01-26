HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The history of the Houston Astros will get a boost this coming season with the creation of a new team hall of fame.
The club revealed plans Tuesday of a physical hall constructed beyond left field at Minute Maid Park. Hall of Fame Alley will replace Home Run Alley under this plan.
The renderings of the Hall of Fame were revealed during a press conference at Astros FanFest on Jan. 26.
The Hall of Fame is set to open when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates for an exhibition series March 25-26. But, the Astros won't unveil plaques of the incoming inductees until Aug. 2-4 when they host Seattle.
In an interview with MLB.com, team president of business operations, Reid Ryan, said the hall of fame was well in the works for several years, with a way to honor Houston's legends similar to other clubs in the Majors.
"The Astros have had a great, rich history of baseball and since I took this job [in 2013], I really wanted to find a way to honor those former players that have given so much to our organization," Ryan told MLB.com.
The inaugural hall of fame class will include players who already have had their numbers retired, as well as those who have been honored on the Walk of Fame along Texas Avenue.
Astros Hall of Fame inaugural inductees who have their numbers retired:
- Nolan Ryan
- Craig Biggio
- Jeff Bagwell
- Jimmy Wynn
- Jose Cruz
- Mike Scott
- Larry Dierker
- Don Wilson
- Jim Umbricht
Astros Hall of Fame inaugural inductees who are on the Walk of Fame:
- Joe Morgan
- Bob Aspromonte
- Joe Niekro
- J.R. Richard
- Shane Reynolds
- Gene Elston, broadcaster
- Milo Hamilton, broadcaster
In addition, Reid's interview revealed that one or two past Astros will be inducted to the hall each year.
Ryan stated the team's ultimate goal is the construction of a bigger, permanent building to house the plaques and Astros artifacts.
A first look at plaques will also be offered during the Astros FanFest this Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
