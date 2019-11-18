Astros star Josh Reddick attends jury duty in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When it comes to jury summons, Astros players do indeed get those official orders in the mail, just like everyone else.Astros right fielder Josh Reddick served as a juror in the 151st Civil District Court of Harris County last week.Judge Mike Engelhart posted a picture of the Astros star on his Facebook page saying he served on a criminal jury for several days."He was so kind and down to earth with everyone in our suite," the post read.