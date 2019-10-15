Society

Parents of twins offer Josh Reddick hilarious and real advice

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans with twins believe outfielder Josh Reddick, whose wife recently gave birth to twin boys, is in for lots of sleepless nights and exciting times in the years to come.

Jennifer and Eric Carmouche welcomed twin boys, Beck and Cole, a year and a half ago.

The die-hard Astros fans were excited to hear Reddick had twin boys as well.

"I would rather think I would've started with twins because, you don't know any different," Jennifer explained. "That's just your new normal."

Reddick and his wife Jett welcomed Ryder Blaze and Maverick Joshua on Oct. 2.



"When they get older, and you can prepare for the next one, they can help you out a little bit," Eric said.

To help the new parents, the Carmounches shared a top 10 list of things parents with twins need to know.

Schedules
Make sure everything is on the same schedule, from naps to feeding.

Color coordinate

This will not only help you remember which child is which, but it will help friends and family when they visit.

Take some "me-time"
Don't forget to pause for a moment and make time for yourselves.

No regrets after 10:00 p.m.
There will be late nights, but just remember to let it go the next day.

Don't be afraid to ask for help
Be direct in what you need, and friends and family are more than happy to help

Write everything down
This will help when you're missing sleep.

Take plenty of photos
Save photos not just of the kids, but also of the children with your spouse in candid moments.

Dual doctor visits
If one twin gets sick, bring the other as well! It will save you a trip.

Tag team
Have one person change the diaper while the other prepares bottles.

Low bar
Make it fun! Have low expectations and you'll be a total rock star.

