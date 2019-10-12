Josh Reddick's newborn son gets to go home with his twin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Josh Reddick has a lot to look forward to these days. In addition to the Astros advancing to their third straight ALCS, he can take comfort knowing both of his sons are at home.Reddick and his wife Jett welcomed twin boys Ryder Blaze and Maverick Joshua on Oct. 2.While Maverick, who was born weighing 6 pounds, was able to go home with his parents, Ryder was kept in the hospital for breathing problems.Friday evening, Reddick posted a super sweet photo of his sons as they ventured home altogether for the first time.Jett posted on her Instagram that Ryder, who weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth, had to go the NICU.Until Ryder Blaze was released from the hospital, the family was making daily trips to the hospital to check on their bundle of joy.RELATED: