Houston Astros

Josh Reddick's newborn son gets to go home with his twin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Josh Reddick has a lot to look forward to these days. In addition to the Astros advancing to their third straight ALCS, he can take comfort knowing both of his sons are at home.

Reddick and his wife Jett welcomed twin boys Ryder Blaze and Maverick Joshua on Oct. 2.

While Maverick, who was born weighing 6 pounds, was able to go home with his parents, Ryder was kept in the hospital for breathing problems.

Friday evening, Reddick posted a super sweet photo of his sons as they ventured home altogether for the first time.



Jett posted on her Instagram that Ryder, who weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth, had to go the NICU.





Until Ryder Blaze was released from the hospital, the family was making daily trips to the hospital to check on their bundle of joy.

RELATED: Astros star Josh Reddick and wife Jett welcome twin boys
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghoustonhouston astrosbabies
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Zack Greinke to take mound for Astros in Game 1 of ALCS vs. Yankees
Astros, Yanks set for rematch of memorable '17 ALCS
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Astros' 3rd postseason win means a 3rd mural in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
Deputy killed and police chief injured by hydroplaning Mazda
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Houston's Top Haunted Houses
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Show More
Astros' 3rd postseason win means a 3rd mural in Houston
How to get your own custom Astros jean jacket
Methodist and United Healthcare's dispute could cost you money
ABC13 Evening News for October 11, 2019
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
More TOP STORIES News