SPORTS

Roberto Osuna, traded to Astros for Ken Giles, wrapping up domestic violence suspension

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros acquire Roberto Osuna from Blue Jays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ken Giles' turbulent stay with the Astros is ending, with the team trading away the one-time closing pitcher in exchange for Toronto Blue Jays hurler Roberto Osuna.

The team announced the trade on Monday. It was also first reported by The Athletic.


Giles was sent down to Triple-A Fresno on July 12 after several high-profile blowups in close games, the notable of which happened when he appeared to be cursing on his way out of a game vs. Oakland.

RELATED: Ken Giles sent down to Astros' Triple-A affiliate after 9th inning meltdown

The Astros in return get right-hander Osuna, who has been serving a 75-game suspension for violation of the league's domestic violence policy. Osuna is accused of assaulting a woman back in May, but his suspension was announced late in June.

MLB retroactively instituted the suspension on May 8 when he was arrested, with the ban expiring on Aug. 4. The Astros will be in Los Angeles in the middle of a three-game series against the Dodgers by that time.

The reported trade follows up the Astros' attempt to bolster the bullpen last Friday when they traded for reliever Ryan Pressly. Pressly debuted for Houston on Saturday, pitching one inning and allowing a hit and an earned run vs. the Rangers.

RELATED: Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressly in trade with Twins

Before his suspension, the four-year closer Osuna had appeared in 15 games and pitched 15.1 innings this season. He notched nine saves for a 2.93 ERA in that stretch.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosToronto Blue JaysMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James embraces challenge of driving Lakers to playoffs
Astros Foundation donates money to Santa Fe Education
Astros land reliever Roberto Osuna in trade with Blue Jays
Pro wrestling legend Nikolai Volkoff dies at 70
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Teens not wearing seatbelts in Montgomery Co. fatal crash
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Show More
Man talked to wife, great-grandkids until they died in fire
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
Family sues for $100M after duck boat accident that killed 17
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
Bought certain cold medicine? You could get cash back
More News